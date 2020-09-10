(Bloomberg) -- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd., Hong Kong’s biggest developer, reported a bigger-than-expected 9% drop in annual profit due to political unrest and the pandemic.

Underlying earnings, which exclude property revaluations, dropped to HK$29.4 billion ($3.8 billion) in the year ended June 30, Sun Hung Kai said in an exchange filing late Thursday. The result missed the mean estimate of 11 analysts polled by Bloomberg of HK$30.2 billion.

The results show that even the city’s largest property firm by value isn’t immune to the problems Hong Kong has faced in the past year, from anti-government protests to Covid-19. Going forward, the company run by the billionaire Kwok family, also has to grapple with a worsening economy. Hong Kong’s government revised its 2020 forecast for the economy to contract in a low range of -6% to -8% in August.

“In Hong Kong, the local economy will continue to face internal and external headwinds,” the company said in the statement. “The operating environment for tourism remains tough, causing continued severe disruptions to travel related businesses.”

Key Insights

Sun Hung Kai recorded a decline in contracted sales in the period. Property sales from Hong Kong and China represent almost half of the company’s total revenue

This has been one of the toughest years for Sun Hung Kai and its counterparts, especially on the leasing side with retailers struggling to survive and office tenants consider surrendering space due to home office arrangements. Rental income declined 3%

Leverage for the developer remains low at 14.1%, enabling it to withstand the deteriorating economic environment

Market Reaction

Sun Hung Kai shares fell 0.2% Thursday. The stock is down more than 16% this year.

Get More

Full-year net income was HK$23.5 billion

Profit before tax stood at HK$30.5 billion

Final dividend per share was HK$3.7

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.