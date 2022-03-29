(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong named a Hang Seng Bank Ltd. unit the manager of its HK$112.79 billion ($14.4 billion) Tracker Fund, replacing State Street Corp. after the U.S. firm last year became embroiled in a controversy over sanctioned Chinese companies.

The transition to the new manager Hang Seng Investment Management Limited is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals, the fund said in an exchange filing.

The fund is the most actively traded ETF in Hong Kong, tracking the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index. State Street last year said it would avoid making new investments in sanctioned companies such as China Mobile Ltd. that are included in the index, but quickly reversed its decision after a local outcry.

The Tracker Fund, along with the broader market, has seen high volatility recently. Outflows from the fund hit a record on March 18, following record inflows a day earlier, Bloomberg data show.

The Hong Kong government set up the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong in 1999 to dispose of shares acquired when it fought against speculators during the Asian financial crisis.

