1h ago
Hong Kong’s Biggest Protest Group Will Disband, SCMP Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s largest protest group that drew upwards of 2 million of the city’s residents onto the streets in 2019 will disband, according to local media reports.
Members of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized many of the largest rallies during the Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, endorsed a resolution to disband Friday evening, local media including the South China Morning Post reported. The group declined on Friday to publicly disclose any details about the meeting and has yet to make any public announcement.
Hong Kong’s police chief had warned that the group may have violated the Beijing-imposed national security law, as authorities ramp up pressure on organizations that have opposed the government.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Five charts on the high stakes in the federal election
-
Back to pre-pandemic spending? Don't overdo it
-
6:57
Home prices in world's most expensive market break record
-
4:23
Richard Branson sells US$300M stake in Virgin Galactic
-
1:11
Amazon to shift ‘Lord of the Rings’ filming to the U.K. from NZ
-
1:07
Elon Musk laughs off concern Tesla German plant will sap water supply