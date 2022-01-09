(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s long reign as the busiest air-traffic hub in Asia is fast becoming a distant memory as the government’s Covid Zero policy leaves the city off limits to travelers and increasingly isolated. Incheon airport, the main gateway to Seoul and South Korea, is poised to be No. 1 for international passenger traffic for a second year in 2021, judging by the 11 months through November. Changi Airport in Singapore, which is treating Covid as endemic and allows quarantine-free travel from several countries, is set to be the second busiest.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.