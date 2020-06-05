(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is ready to defend the currency’s link to the U.S. dollar with help from the mainland, and investors still retain confidence in the system, according to the city’s top financial official.

“We don’t think we need to do any review on the linked exchange rate system,” Paul Chan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. “We stand firm to defend it and the country will back us up in the defense of this linked exchange system.”

The flare-up in tensions between the U.S. and China in recent weeks has thrown the focus back on Hong Kong and its role as a financial conduit between the two. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to end some of the city’s privileges, which could potentially include the right to freely trade the dollar to which its domestic currency is pegged.

Hong Kong and the U.S. are seeing a shift in relations due to the ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing but economic links remain strong, according Chan.

“I would not say this is a decoupling, but this is an adjustment in the relationship between the U.S. and Hong Kong,” Chan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I do believe going forward we will still be enjoying a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Last month Beijing announced plans to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. In response, the U.S. government has declared it could no longer certify Hong Kong as autonomous from China, raising concern the city will lose its special trading status.

Local officials including Chan have tried to reassure the public the legislation will be targeted at only a small number of people who pose a threat to national security. The new legislation will help quell concerns about the ongoing political unrest in Hong Kong, the main threat to confidence in the city’s financial sector, Chan previously said in a May blog post.

Chan said Friday that the response of business people in the city has been generally positive regarding the legislation, and that it’s vital to retain confidence in Hong Kong as a financial hub.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.