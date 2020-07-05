(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s three-week stretch of no new local Covid-19 cases may have been broken after two people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing unidentified people.

A 59-year-old man is in stable condition at Princess Margaret Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, RTHK said. The results of a second check to confirm the infection have yet to be announced, according to the report. The last locally transmitted case in Hong Kong was reported June 12.

The other new suspected locally transmitted case is a nurse who works at a clinic in Cheung Sha Wan, RTHK cited sources as saying.

Hong Kong further relaxed social-distancing measures in mid-June, allowing public gatherings of up to 50 people. The city’s government is in talks with Guangdong provincial authorities for a plan to ease cross-border travel restrictions, including lifting the 14-day mandatory quarantine for qualified people.

Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong fell 99.9% on year in May to 8,139 due to the border-control policies, according to data from the city’s Tourism Board.

The financial hub of around 7.5 million people -- roughly the same population as New York City -- has been successful in keeping the coronavirus in check, with 1,259 cases as of July 4 and just seven related deaths. Most residents continue to wear protective masks in public, even as life slowly returns to normal.

