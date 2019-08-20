(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Hong Kong has long been a land of contrasts in which glittering skyscrapers and chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royces are juxtaposed with decrepit apartment blocks. An aspiration for a share of those riches has been replaced by a growing sense of hopelessness

The U.S. economy doesn’t appear headed toward a recession, says San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly, while Barclays economists now project three additional quarter-point cuts by the Fed in 2019

Giuseppe Conte is done working with Matteo Salvini. Now, it’s up to Italy’s president to decide whether Conte is through as a politician too. The ride is likely to lead to higher government bond yields, says David Powell

Poor water quality saps one-third of potential economic growth in the most heavily polluted areas, according to the World Bank

Singapore’s slowing growth has started to hurt company earnings as the trade war intensifies between its two biggest trading partners

Europe’s shaky union is set to face a stress test from President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit, writes Brendan Murray in the latest Terms of Trade. Germany’s tentative steps toward a fiscal stimulus program signal the nation could be in for an unusually severe slump

A Swiss National Bank interest-rate cut appears increasingly likely, with investors seeing a significant chance of a move next month

India is set to hold the dubious distinction of having the worst bad-debt ratio among the major economies for a second straight year

Argentina promised to use “all available tools” to stabilize the peso after last week’s rout, while the IMF said it is sending a delegation to visit the country soon

The U.K. is considering delaying two key announcements in the latest sign that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is on an election footing

