1h ago
Hong Kong's Economy Grew Slower Than Expected in First Quarter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy expanded less than expected in the first quarter as a weak global economy and the U.S.-China trade war dampened activity.
- First-quarter gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent compared with a year ago, after a revised expansion of 1.2 percent in the final period of 2018, according to advance estimates in a government announcement. That compares with economists estimate of a 1.9 percent expansion. On the quarter, growth accelerated to 1.2 percent versus an expected 0.7 percent
Key Insights
- Hong Kong’s economy is forecast to slow this year, to growth of between 2 percent and 3 percent, as the city grapples with trade tensions and weaker property values, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his latest budget unveiled in February.
- Latest Hong Kong economic data has been mixed: March exports and imports fell less than expected while the trade deficit of HK$59.2 billion ($7.55 billion) was wider than forecast; February’s retail sales figures miss was blamed on distortions due to the timing of the Lunar New Year Holiday.
- Property prices are recovering after a 10 percent slide from August through January, with the Centaline Property Centa-City Leading Index rallying 7.8 percent on an 11-week streak since February.
- The stock benchmark Hang Seng Index has struggled to push past the psychological 30,000 level since returning to a bull market, as short sellers return to the market.
Get More
- The U.S. and China are still closing in on a trade deal, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He due to fly to Washington for further talks next week
