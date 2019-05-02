Hong Kong's Economy Grew Slower Than Expected in First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy expanded less than expected in the first quarter as a weak global economy and the U.S.-China trade war dampened activity.

First-quarter gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent compared with a year ago, after a revised expansion of 1.2 percent in the final period of 2018, according to advance estimates in a government announcement. That compares with economists estimate of a 1.9 percent expansion. On the quarter, growth accelerated to 1.2 percent versus an expected 0.7 percent

Hong Kong’s economy is forecast to slow this year, to growth of between 2 percent and 3 percent, as the city grapples with trade tensions and weaker property values, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his latest budget unveiled in February.

Latest Hong Kong economic data has been mixed: March exports and imports fell less than expected while the trade deficit of HK$59.2 billion ($7.55 billion) was wider than forecast; February’s retail sales figures miss was blamed on distortions due to the timing of the Lunar New Year Holiday.

Property prices are recovering after a 10 percent slide from August through January, with the Centaline Property Centa-City Leading Index rallying 7.8 percent on an 11-week streak since February.

The stock benchmark Hang Seng Index has struggled to push past the psychological 30,000 level since returning to a bull market, as short sellers return to the market.

The U.S. and China are still closing in on a trade deal, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He due to fly to Washington for further talks next week

