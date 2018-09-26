(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its benchmark interest rate in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, boosting the likelihood of an imminent increase in retail borrowing costs by the city’s lenders for the first time since 2006.

Because its currency is pegged to the dollar, the Asian financial hub effectively imports U.S. monetary policy and adjusts rates in step with the Fed. The HKMA on Thursday raised its base rate to 2.5 percent from 2.25 percent, following a 25 basis point move in Washington.

Having enjoyed low, stable rates for more than a decade, Hong Kong’s economy and red-hot property market are now bracing for higher rates as the U.S. central bank normalizes policy. The chances of commercial banks raising their prime rate this week are “extremely high” Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in his blog.

Home prices rose more than 170 percent in the past decade, making the city the world’s least affordable. Citigroup Inc. and CLSA Ltd. are among those warning of a reversal on expectations that mortgage servicing costs will rise. The city’s one-month interbank rate jumped the most since 2008 on Monday and Hong Kong’s dollar -- a currency on one of the world’s tightest leashes -- surged the most in 15 years on Friday.

While the Fed has been raising rates since late 2015, Hong Kong lenders had resisted following suit because of ample liquidity and fierce competition for mortgages. However, banks’ cash stockpiles have been shrinking since the HKMA started buying the local dollar in April for the first time since 2005 to defend its currency. The aggregate balance of funds in the city’s banking system has plunged to HK$76 billion ($9.7 billion) as of Thursday, down from HK$179.8 billion before the HKMA began intervening.

The lending rate, known as the prime rate, is set individually by banks.

--With assistance from Malcolm Scott.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alfred Liu in Hong Kong at aliu226@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, ;Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Russell Ward, Fion Li

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.