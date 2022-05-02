(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy likely contracted in the first quarter as the city imposed tough Covid curbs and China’s worsening omicron outbreak of its own disrupted trade to the financial hub.

Gross domestic product is forecast to have fallen 1.3% in the January-to-March period from a year earlier, according to a median estimate of 11 economists in a Bloomberg survey. That would be Hong Kong’s first contraction since the end of 2020, when it was in a historic two-year recession.

There were signs of deep economic damage in the first three months of the year, with retail sales collapsing 14% in February and exports plunging 8.9% in March. The city imposed strict social restrictions during the quarter -- including a ban on dining-in after 6 p.m. and closing gyms and beauty salons -- to battle a coronavirus wave that killed thousands and infected more than 1 million people.

With the Asian finance hub slowly starting to reopen, the first-quarter slump could mark the low point in the growth cycle. Earlier this month, Hong Kong lifted curbs on dining-in at night, and authorities have eased inbound travel requirements. More restrictions may be removed if infections continue to ease.

“This path is putting the economy on track for a recovery in the second quarter from a deep slump in the first quarter,” said Bloomberg Economics’ Eric Zhu. He added that visits to shops and restaurants jumped to the highest level in three months after the April easing of some measures.

Uncertain Outlook

However, much will depend on China’s own outbreak and Covid controls, which have made it difficult to transport goods to and from the mainland. Exports from Hong Kong to China dropped 12.8% in March from a year ago, according to official figures.

On top of that, Hong Kong is facing higher interest rates and pressure on its currency. The U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates again this week, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will need to follow suit given the local currency’s peg to the U.S. dollar.

The local dollar has been sliding toward the weak end of its trading band as a hawkish Fed boosted the greenback and Hong Kong’s economy slowed. The HKMA may be forced to step in to support the currency in the near future, some analysts say.

Read More: Hong Kong’s New Travel Easing Leaves Business Still Wanting More

Given Hong Kong’s reliance on tourism, a stronger recovery in the economy will rest on a broader reopening of its borders. Some easing of travel restrictions have gotten only a lukewarm reception from business groups, who say much more needs to be done if the city wants to remain an internationally competitive financial hub.

Beijing’s adherence to Covid Zero means Hong Kong can’t remove all restrictions. Those coming into Hong Kong are still subjected to a range of tests and hotel isolation.

“Looking ahead, last quarter should be the bottom and the economy should begin its rebound, although it might be softer initially as containment measures are only gradually rolled back,” said Sheana Yue, an economist at Capital Economics.

