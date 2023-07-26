(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of China tech shares traded in Hong Kong extended gains from a May low to nearly 20% on expectations of further stimulus for the nation’s flagging economy.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 3.3% on Thursday, led by a more than 30% surge in XPeng Inc. after Volkswagen AG said it plans to invest in the Chinese electric vehicle maker. Peers including Nio Inc. and Li Auto Inc. also advanced.

The rally — which puts the closely-watched gauge on track to enter a technical bull market — comes on the heels of a Politburo meeting earlier this week, where China’s top leaders pledged more policy support to boost consumption and the ailing real estate sector.

“Market sentiment is improving with clearly supportive rhetoric from the government over the past week,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “VW’s investment in XPeng also boosted investor appetite for the EV sector.”

Chinese tech stocks have had a volatile year, weighed by scars from the years-long crackdown on private enterprises as well as tense US-China relations. Worries about a consumption slowdown, partly due to record-high youth unemployment rate, have hit the nation’s Internet giants which rely on ad spending and revenues from online shopping and gaming.

For its part, the Hang Seng Tech Index is up almost 5% this year, with traders attributing the gain this week partly to investors covering their short bets. That’s compared with a 42% surge in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index year to date.

But the Chinese market may be finally in for a turnaround. On Wednesday, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote that even with structural growth concerns, the Politburo readout suggests that “the policy put has been activated” and that the window is open for a tactical bounce. In a separate note on Thursday, the Wall Street bank said that hedge fund clients net bought Chinese stocks at the fastest clip in nine months after the meeting.

Brokers including Morgan Stanley say that swift follow-through of actionable policy measures is now needed to ensure the rally can hold.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained as much as 1.7%, while a gauge of Chinese shares traded in the financial hub rose 2.3%. In a sign of profit-taking, mainland investors net sold HK$2.5 billion ($321 million) of Hong Kong stocks as of 1:43 p.m. local time, after buying HK$7.78 billion on Wednesday.

