(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized on Sunday after facing adverse conditions in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred when the floating restaurant passed the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea, resulting in water entering the vessel before it began to tip, owner Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd. said in a statement. No crew members were injured, it said.

Aberdeen Restaurant is “very saddened by this accident,” according to the statement. “The company is now getting further details of the accident from the towing company.”

The Jumbo restaurant, an iconic tourist destination in Hong Kong for decades, was forced to shut down operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It was towed away from Hong Kong on June 14.

