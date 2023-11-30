(Bloomberg) -- Sevva, one of Hong Kong bankers’ go-to restaurants for making and celebrating deals, is closing in May after 16 years of operation.

Atop the Prince’s Building, an office tower in the heart of Hong Kong filled with international banks and law firms, the high-end, east-meets-west hot spot has built its dedicated customer base with what is widely considered one of the best rooftop bars in Central. Sunsets bustle to a soundtrack of clinking martinis, known to be particularly deadly thanks an extremely generous ratio of alcohol to olive.

The party will stop when its lease expires next year, according to an emailed statement that cites external pressures.

“The social movements of 2019 followed by the unprecedented pandemic posed enormous challenges to our operations,” Bonnae Gokson, socialite and owner of the business said. “Sevva is taking stock of its success after more than a decade and a half and will be open to new creative directions.”

Hong Kong’s hospitality and tourism businesses have been hit hard over the past four years, with rents in its most expensive retail area reaching a decade low under strict Covid measures. The city’s government has since rolled out measures to boost tourism businesses and nighttime economy as the Asia financial hub tries to win back global investors and visitors.

Also read: Hong Kong Bankers Have Lots of Free Time, Anxiety as Deals Slump

Until then, Sevva will host a starry soirée in early 2024 to celebrate its storied past, according to the statement. Bill Clinton, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams, Sting and Robert De Niro have all wined and dined at the place. The menu encompasses traditional regional Asian cuisines and Western fine dining dishes, many of which are influenced by its owner’s own travel experiences.

A representative for Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd.’s Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd., the owner of the building that houses Sevva, said the firm doesn’t discuss individual tenant leases, though it routinely evaluates options for its portfolio in Central.

“This natural process allows us to drive continuous improvements and address the changing needs of shoppers and diners,” the representative said.

--With assistance from Francesca Stevens.

(Updates with company comment in last two paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.