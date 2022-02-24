(Bloomberg) -- International schools in Hong Kong are lobbying to continue remote teaching in March and April after the government announced plans to bring forward summer holidays as it battles a fast-spreading Covid outbreak.

The heads of dozens of international schools met with Education Bureau officials for a two-hour online meeting Wednesday. They expressed concern about rescheduling the summer break, which will add yet more disruption to schooling already thrown into turmoil by more than two years of the pandemic and, prior to that, anti-government protests in the city.

“Schools were unanimous in their message as to the remarkably negative and disruptive impact of the proposed plan, citing a number of impediments to learning,” Jane Camblin, head of the Canadian International School of Hong Kong, wrote in a note to parents. “We were told that the government is ‘prepared to make exceptional arrangements’” and to expect a response next week.

The Education Bureau didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Worsening Outbreak

Hong Kong is reporting about 9,000 new confirmed cases a day in by far its biggest wave of Covid-19 yet. The government has responded with rounds of tighter restrictions and plans to test everyone in the city three times for the virus next month. It is also setting aside more space, including school campuses potentially, for testing and to isolate people infected with the virus.

Face-to-face classes, which resumed in autumn only to be shelved again prior to the Lunar New Year holiday in early February, remain suspended. This is at least the fourth mandate to shutter classrooms since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong is sticking to a Covid-Zero strategy -- in line with China’s approach, but at odds with the rest of the world, which is learning to live with the virus and easing restrictions. Shifting school holidays from summer could be the last straw for many people fed up with the government’s handling of the pandemic, and opens an earlier window for more to join an exodus from the city.

Holiday Plans

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the plan on Tuesday evening. The new holiday timing could affect scheduled tests required for college applications, as well as family vacations in July and August, when many expatriates typically return to their home countries. School is scheduled to resume after the March-April summer break until mid-August.

Education Bureau officials said at Wednesday’s meeting the early summer holiday aims to “minimize community flow during the the compulsory testing period in March and make use of selected school facilities,” Ron Roukema, interim head at Hong Kong International School, wrote in a note to parents.

There are more than 1 million students in Hong Kong, spread across government and private schools that receive subsidies to well-funded international campuses.

Many parents are seeking alternative options for students who are taking Advanced Placement or Scholastic Aptitude Tests later this year in case schools aren’t allowed to open to administer the tests, group messages on social media show. Some families are planning to leave Hong Kong temporarily to ride out the uncertainty and avoid the risk of being sent to isolation facilities.

“We are very hopeful that international schools will be allowed to continue with our current calendar and home learning provision,” Mark Steed, the principal of Kellett School, wrote in an email to parents.

