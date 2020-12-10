(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong media tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai will be charged under the city’s sweeping national security law with foreign collusion, broadcaster TVB reported, citing unidentified people.

In early December, Lai, the 73-year-old founder of Next Digital Ltd. and owner of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was denied bail on new charges relating to his dramatic August arrest under Hong Kong’s controversial new security measures.

His arrest and a dramatic police raid on Apple Daily’s newsroom prompted an outcry from foreign governments including the U.K., which said the law was being used to crack down on press freedoms in the former British colony.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said Lai’s arrest was “further evidence that the national security law is being used as a pretext to silence opposition.”

