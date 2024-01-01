(Bloomberg) -- Former Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty to sedition and collusion charges as a trial for the city’s No. 1 national security crackdown target resumed Tuesday.

Lai stood up and said “not guilty” in the city’s West Kowloon Court in response to the charges. The 76-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper made the plea in front of a full courtroom attended by members of the public and press.

Lai is accused of two counts of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to sanction, blockade or engage in other hostile activities against China and Hong Kong. The offenses fall under a Beijing-imposed national security law, and are punishable up to life in prison.

He also faces a colonial-era sedition charge, a lesser offense that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Lai’s lawyers had unsuccessfully argued that prosecutors brought the sedition charge too late.

The trial is being closely scrutinized by Western governments. The Tuesday plea had been expected, as Lai’s lawyers had said earlier that he would plead not guilty to the charges. The trial is expected to last around 80 days, and any conviction of Lai risks further inflaming ties between China and the US and UK, where politicians have spoken out in his defense.

