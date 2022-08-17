(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s unemployment rate continued to ease in the three months ended July as the economy attempts to mount a tepid recovery from tough Covid restrictions this year.

The jobless rate hit 4.3% for the May-to-July period, the Census and Statistics Department said Wednesday. That was lower than a forecast of 4.5% in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and also lower than the 4.7% rate in a similar period ended June.

“The labor market should continue to improve, although the extent of improvement will be dependent on the pace of economic revival amid the tightened financial conditions,” Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun said in a statement accompanying the data. While he said the recovery will be dependent on Covid cases, the launch of consumption vouchers earlier this year should support the the city’s economy going forward.

While the rate has inched down from a recent high of 5.4% at the peak of the city’s fifth coronavirus wave, when many shops were forced to cut business hours and intense social curbs were imposed on the city, it remains far from the lower levels registered before the pandemic.

The government said last month that it had granted temporary unemployment subsidies for up to 350,000 applicants following the fifth wave.

The city reported its latest jobless rate, which is compiled for a moving three-month period, as the overall economy remains sluggish, even as Covid restrictions and quarantine measures for inbound travelers have eased. Hong Kong now expects its economy to potentially contract this year for the third time since 2019. Even with a rollback of quarantine restrictions, Hong Kong is still far stricter than most other places in the world, and the city has to contend with additional headwinds such as a trade slump and high interest rates.

