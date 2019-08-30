(Bloomberg) -- A disastrous summer for Hong Kong’s tourism and retail industries just got worse, with the traditional July surge in visitors conspicuous by its absence. About 5.2 million people arrived in July, only about 1% more than in June, according to data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board. That’s the weakest result for that period in any year since 1997, when it dropped more than 16% after the U.K. handed over control of the city to China. The tourism slump will compound the plight of retailers and businesses across the city, who were already being buffeted by the dual headwinds of the U.S.-China trade war and months-long anti-government protests.

