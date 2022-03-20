(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong found 23,000 Covid cases after testing nore than 350,000 people in buildings served with restriction orders, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press conference Sunday.

Restriction testing declarations were placed on about 250 buildings after sewage-surveillance testing, Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said at the briefing.

The chief executive said that a low number of elderly people have been fully vaccinated, which has given rise to a high mortality rate from Covid. Authorities need to balance between people’s right to choose, and the need to protect the population and healthcare system, she said.

Officials will present a review of Covid control measures on Monday, Lam said. While the situation in Hong Kong is still severe, case numbers appear to have hit a peak and seem to be trending down, the chief executive said.

Hong Kong is battling a fifth wave of the pandemic, its worst outbreak yet. The city’s health-care system has buckled under the strain of rising infections, with pressure on hospitals, mortuaries and crematoriums.

Cases in Hong Kong have surpassed 1 million since the start of the latest outbreak. Authorities reported a total of 16,597 new confirmed Covid infections Saturday, the fewest in about three weeks, and 243 deaths, 61 of them backlogged.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.