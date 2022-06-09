1h ago
Hong Kong’s Lam Says Not Possible to Reopen China Border Soon
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city won’t be able to reopen its China border in the short term due to the country’s different pandemic response to the rest of the world.
“Reopening the border with the mainland is a major challenge,” Lam said at a Legislative Council meeting Thursday. “It’s very clear now that most foreign countries have a different set of theories and measures against the pandemic.”
“Hong Kong is caught in the middle,” she added.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:23
Ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV coming to Canada in deal with Corus
-
4:46
Don't be fooled by daily drama. The stock market is in a rut.
-
6:37
Sobeys' parent joins Scene+ loyalty program
-
7:36
Money is top source of stress as cost of living soars: Survey
-
7:01
Food-delivery billionaires see fortunes swoon as pandemic ebbs
-
Driver's ed startup takes digital-first approach, aims to lower fees