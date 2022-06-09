Hong Kong’s Lam Says Not Possible to Reopen China Border Soon

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city won’t be able to reopen its China border in the short term due to the country’s different pandemic response to the rest of the world.

“Reopening the border with the mainland is a major challenge,” Lam said at a Legislative Council meeting Thursday. “It’s very clear now that most foreign countries have a different set of theories and measures against the pandemic.”

“Hong Kong is caught in the middle,” she added.

