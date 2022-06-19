(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city’s tough border-control measures “are not tenable” and the government should consider whether to full reopen by the end of this year, the South City Morning Post reported Sunday.

Lam said she would be “a bit worried”’ if the city were to stick to its border rules in the coming half-year, the newspaper reported, citing a televised interview with her.

The Asia financial hub has faced a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the past weeks, but Lam refrained from imposing new restrictions, the latest sign that the city may be plotting a different response to the pandemic than the Covid Zero policy that Hong Kong and China have followed.

