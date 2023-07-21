(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s largest exchange-traded fund saw record turnover Thursday, even as the index it tracks was subdued.

Traded value of the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong reached nearly HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), surpassing its previous peak in March of last year when Chinese stocks were in freefall. Mainland investors trading via the link with Hong Kong contributed nearly half of the turnover as they moved to offload shares.

Meanwhile, short-selling turnover in the ETF on Wednesday reached HK$15.3 billion, nearly matching the record of HK$15.7 billion set in March 2022. The flurry in activity came amid muted moves in the Hang Seng Index, which slipped less than 0.5% over the previous two sessions.

