(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other top officials will receive Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, as the Asian financial hub prepares to begin its delayed rollout of inoculations.

Lam and the heads of various government departments and bureaus will receive the coronavirus shots at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong’s main library at 2:30 p.m. local time.

While a statement announcing the vaccinations didn’t specify which shot would be administered, Lam previously said she would receive the Chinese vaccination produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. after Hong Kong’s government approved it for emergency use. About 1 million doses were shipped to the city last week.

Hong Kong will start its vaccination drive on Friday, beginning with priority groups including medical workers, residential care home staff and people aged 60 and older.

