(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader will meet with consulates and foreign commerce chambers to promote a planned new national security law that has caused anxiety in the business community.

Chief Executive John Lee said he will chair a briefing session for diplomats and groups representing foreign businesses in the Asian financial hub on Tuesday afternoon about the proposed security legislation, called Article 23.

Lee will answer questions and go over the details of the planned law, which seeks to create new state security offenses such as foreign interference and expand the definition of state secrets, he said in a regular press conference on Tuesday.

“All economic and social activities require a secure and stable environment,” Lee said. “We want to ensure the safety and stability of the investment and business environment for Hong Kong so that Hong Kong can continue to be a competitive international city.”

The proposed law will help Beijing cement its rule over the former British colony, but it has raised concerns among some members of the business community because of its provisions warding against contact with overseas groups, along with its ambiguous definition of state secrets.

Lee said his administration has briefed legal bodies, the financial sector and district councilors on the government’s plans. The secretary for justice and secretary for security will also attend the Tuesday meeting.

A public consultation process for the proposed law will last until the end of February. After that, the government is expected to submit a draft law to the city’s Legislative Council. Lee previously said he wanted the legislative process to be completed in 2024.

