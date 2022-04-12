(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s sole candidate in next month’s leadership vote is already near the threshold of support he needs to become the city’s chief executive, the South China Morning Post reported.

Former Chief Secretary John Lee said Tuesday he’d received more than 700 nominations from the 1,454-member committee of mostly Beijing loyalists that picks the city’s leader. That number far outstrips the 188 votes needed to stand in the May 8 election, the newspaper reported. Lee is expected to formally hand in his nomination this morning.

Lee, 64, stepped down from his government post last week to run for the job of his outgoing boss, Chief Executive Carrie Lam. He has spent recent days rallying support in back-to-back meetings with voters from the election committee’s five sectors and members of the city’s political parties.

The nomination period for the chief executive vote ends this weekend, with former police officer Lee expected to remain the only candidate with Beijing’s blessing.

Hong Kong’s next leader will face pressure to restore business confidence, address the city’s affordable housing crisis and craft a pandemic policy that both satisfies the international business community and shows loyalty to Beijing’s Covid Zero strategy.

Lee vowed to protect the city’s status as a global financial center and maintain its competitiveness as he formally kicked off his campaign on Saturday. “Hong Kong must maintain its character of being an international metropolis,” he said at a press briefing, without outlining specific policy plans.

Enacting Hong Kong’s own security law, Article 23, will be one of his priorities if elected, Lee said Tuesday. The bill mandated under the city’s mini-constitution bans sedition and the theft of state secrets, but has been on ice since 2003 when it triggered mass street protests. Beijing has effectively quelled dissent by imposing its own national security law on the city in 2020.

The next chief executive will take office July 1, the halfway mark in Beijing’s 50-year pledge to preserve the city’s liberal financial and political systems, which has already been eroded substantially since pro-democracy protests in 2019. No chief executive has so far managed to complete two full terms, as they struggle to satisfy both China’s demand for control and citizens’ expectations for greater freedom.

