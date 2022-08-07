(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader will meet with media Monday morning amid speculation he will announce changes to the city’s strict quarantine rules.

John Lee and health chief Lo Chung-Mau will host a press conference at 10:30 a.m. local time, according to a government statement.

Hong Kong may announce a reduction in the amount of time international travelers need to spend in mandatory hotel quarantine as soon as this Monday, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials had previously anticipated making an announcement last Friday, the people said.

Hong Kong currently requires international travelers to spend seven days in a hotel on arrival, with positive cases sent to isolation centers. The rules have put a stranglehold on visitors to the city, undermining its future as an Asian financial hub.

Officials are considering cutting hotel quarantine from seven days to as few as three days, according to media reports. Travelers are expected to be told to remain largely at home, or to avoid high-risk venues, up until the seventh day after their arrival.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.