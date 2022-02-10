(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is staking success quelling its most challenging virus outbreak to date on a population that’s distrustful of the government and weary of a zero-tolerance approach to Covid that’s left them isolated from the rest of the world.

From Thursday, the city banned more than two families from gathering in private premises, though officials say they won’t go door-to-door to actively enforce the rule. While it’s similar to an approach deployed in places like Australia and Singapore -- which relied at least in part on residents to inform authorities about rule breakers -- the measure has come much later in the pandemic and in the face of an easily-transmissible variant that’s thrown the viability of Hong Kong’s Covid Zero strategy into doubt.

There are already signs of discontent. The city has never before imposed rules on residents’ private spaces and comes as officials blame gatherings during last week’s Lunar New Year holiday for the spike in virus cases.

“No one around me is supporting the policy, all my neighbors hate the zero-Covid idea by the government -- we’re helping and protecting each other, as the government is not,” said Sau-lin Leung, a 59-year-old business owner. There is “no way” she would report neighbors who break the rule, she said.

In a way, the ban is a Hail Mary attempt for a city whose virus-fighting capabilities have rapidly become overwhelmed. While case counts are still low by global standards, the outbreak comes after months of no community transmission and with rules that require mandatory hospitalization and long isolation periods putting the city’s health-care resources under intense strain even before this week’s explosive increase in numbers.

It’s sparked an overhaul of regulations around quarantine and hospitalization, while schools, bars and gyms remain closed.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam this week re-iterated her commitment to Covid Zero, in line with the strategy pursued by Beijing, but officials have indicated they’ll steer clear of the hard-edged lockdowns that mainland China is increasingly using to quash flareups of more contagious variants.

Pandemic fatigue and a desire to gather during festivals may impede the compliance rate of some citizens, said Kwok Kin-on, an epidemiologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s school of public health. While most are likely to comply, some people may be either unable or unwilling to recall who they were with, he said.

Social Norms

Like many places, Hong Kong already has laws that aren’t typically actively enforced and health authorities have said they would only take action if they can trace positive cases back to a gathering, or suspect there’s been a breach.

The approach is broadly in line with New Zealand, where the government has encouraged people to report breaches of restrictions, and officers haven’t actively patrolled neighborhoods looking for indiscretions. In Australia, a group of party goers was fined A$26,000 ($18,700) in 2020 after two people ordered about 20 meals at a KFC in Victoria, which led suspicious ambulance workers at the store to notify police.

Rival financial hub Singapore has a stricter approach and uses safe distancing enforcement officers, which can include police or workers from government strategy bodies, who are able to enter homes without warrants if they receive a complaint or suspect signs of gatherings.

A Singaporean actor was fined S$3,500 ($2,600) last year for hosting 12 guests at his home, with a number of other celebrities drawn into the case after pictures of the unmasked group were shared online. The city-state has adopted an endemic approach to the virus even as daily cases top 10,000, highlighting Hong Kong’s status as a outlier in pursuit of stamping out Covid.

Crucial Test

Hong Kong broadly has less of a socially compliant culture. Trust in the government plummeted during the protests of 2019 and has remained low ever since, complicating the city’s public health policies during the pandemic. Residents are already sensitive to mainland China’s growing control over the former British colony after the central government imposed a sweeping national security law in 2020 that has stifled free speech.

Read more: Hong Kong Pressured to Track Residents Like China to Open Border

The next few weeks will be a crucial test of whether the city can successfully curtail the outbreak.

Ultimately, the new measures may work to reduce transmission and ease the burden on the health-care system, said Alfred Wu, an associate professor who specializes in Hong Kong at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. “But the costs of the tight measures should be considered,” he said.“The mental state of people, particularly those underprivileged, may be negatively affected.”

