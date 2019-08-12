(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Hong Kong’s deepening political crisis now risks becoming an economic one

Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore

The U.S. fiscal deficit has already exceeded the full-year figure for last year, as spending growth outpaces revenue

India’s decision to cut rates by an unprecedented 35 basis points has made it more difficult to predict the next move

Australia’s back-to-back rate cuts are flowing through the financial system and into the economy, a senior Reserve Bank official said

Brazil likely fell into recession in the second quarter according to a key gauge of economic activity

Small, fast-growing economies on Asia’s frontier are back on the radar as diving global yields and easing by the Federal Reserve spur the hunt for higher returns, says Yuki Masujima

