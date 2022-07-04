8h ago
Hong Kong’s New Leader Stresses Cautious Opening on Virus
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s new leader, John Lee, declared the city must balance reducing travel inconvenience with limiting the spread of Covid-19, signaling a cautious virus approach.
“I’ve asked the health secretary to look at the evidence and statistics to see how we can on the one hand contain the spread of the pandemic and at the same time reduce the inconvenience to travelers,” Lee said Tuesday at his first daily news briefing since being sworn into office by President Xi Jinping last week.
“One of the areas that he’s looking at is how the duration of quarantine should be handled,” Lee said, adding that Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau was preparing a series of options for him.
