(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s outgoing leader Carrie Lam said the city’s hotel quarantine has weakened the city’s position as a financial hub.

“When people are opening up, and Hong Kong is still doing a seven day designated hotel quarantine that’s what weakens our position as an international city,” Lam said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Still, she said it was unlikely “at the moment” to allow people to quarantine at home.

Lam will leave office on June 30 after a tumultuous term that saw her popularity plunge. Under her watch, Hong Kong was rocked by anti-government street protests opposing a bill that would allow extradition to China, legislation that was seen as further evidence of Beijing’s growing influence.

President Xi Jinping responded to that unrest by bypassing the city’s legal system to impose a national security law that’s been used to crackdown on dissent, and decried by the US and its allies.

When Covid-19 hit, Lam tied Hong Kong to China’s Covid Zero policy, while still recording the highest death rate in the world per capita earlier this year. Strict virus curbs tarnished the city’s status as a financial hub, contributing to the fastest population decline in six decades.

Lam has given a flurry of interviews in recent days as she seeks to cement her legacy, telling media outlets that she has “no regrets” over the extradition bill, instead blaming ministers for poorly communicating its aims to the public. She said last week that Hong Kong’s international business standing had been “undermined” by the border curbs her government had imposed, without taking responsibility for those decisions.

