(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy contracted for the fourth straight quarter as the coronavirus pandemic and political tensions extend the city’s first recession in a decade.

The territory’s economy contracted 9% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to an advance reading from the Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong. That’s worse than the median forecast of -8.3% and follows a revised 9.1% drop in the first quarter that was the worst dating to 1974 data.

Hong Kong’s economy shows few signs of a recovery after suffering repeated setbacks over the past year. The U.S.-China trade war and anti-government protests first pushed the city into recession in the second half of 2019. Then the global pandemic this year eroded what little tourism remained, decimating the city’s retail, food and beverage and hospitality industries.

This latest decline marks four consecutive quarters of economic contraction, equaling the period after the global financial crisis. The current stretch is only one quarter behind the longest recession on record, when Hong Kong’s economy shrank for five quarters in 1998-1999.

The city’s unemployment rate has surged to a 15-year high, leaving thousands jobless and the city’s poor even more vulnerable. Retail sales likely had a double-digit fall again in June, according to forecasts of data due Thursday.

Hong Kong’s future as a Asian finance hub is also in question after Beijing imposed a national security law at the end of June, leading the U.S. to revoke the city’s special status. Further putting pressure on the economy are efforts to contain a third wave of virus infections, with the government imposing tighter restrictions on the restaurant industry and limiting public gatherings to two people.

“It may take longer than originally expected for the local economy to recover,” Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a July 26 blog post on his website.

