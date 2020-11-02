(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong retailers continued to struggle in September as the government slowly eased social distancing restrictions to combat the coronavirus.

Retail sales by value fell 12.9% from a year earlier to HK$26.1 billion ($3.4 billion), an improvement on August’s 13.1% contraction, according to a government report. That’s slightly worse than the median forecast of a 12.3% decline in the period, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Retail sales by volume dropped 13.4% from a year ago.

Hong Kong’s economy showed the first signs of emerging from a crippling recession toward the end of the third quarter as virus infections subsided in September and exports rebounded. The government has been gradually easing social distancing measures that have devastated the city’s tourism and services industries. The city is also working on a travel bubble with Singapore.

Gross domestic product declined 3.4% in the period from a year earlier, less than was anticipated, according to government data released Friday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP rose 3%, halting a five-quarter streak of declines as a resurgent Chinese economy, stabilization of coronavirus cases and stronger financial market activity contributed to the nascent recovery.

