Co-Op Bank Set for First Profitable Year After Decade of Losses
Co-operative Bank Holdings Ltd. reported its third profitable quarter in a row after 10 years of losses, driven partly by increased demand for mortgages as house prices soared.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Co-operative Bank Holdings Ltd. reported its third profitable quarter in a row after 10 years of losses, driven partly by increased demand for mortgages as house prices soared.
Hong Kong plans to build 16,000 so-called transitional homes by mid-2023, meeting 80% of a pledge made by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on housing supply, according to the South China Morning Post.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is putting an end to a volatile time for the world’s largest bond market.
After a year-long regulatory crackdown that wiped out trillions of dollars from Chinese equities, investors are on high alert for the risk of more policy change as the Communist Party kicks off a major convention next week.
Stonepeak Partners, an alternative asset manager that has long focused on infrastructure, is planning to raise its first dedicated real estate fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Nov 5, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission sees no broader systemic risk from the troubles at China Evergrande Group after keeping a close eye on the exposure of brokers and banks, its chief executive officer said.
The financial watchdog has conducted frequent stress tests on its regulated financial institutions to assess their risks and balance sheet exposures “way before Evergrande,” Ashley Alder told reporters on Friday.
“We have looked very very carefully at the institutional level, in particular exposures and expectations, in Hong Kong,” he said. “So far we haven’t seen anything that we would see as being of systemic importance, or which would cause us concerned as a systemic issue.”
Property controls to stamp out speculation in the housing market have weighed on China’s indebted developers, which are now seeing sales plunge and home prices snapping a years-long streak of increases. China Evergrande and other developers have missed debt payments, causing bond markets to tumble even as mainland Chinese regulators have also said that risks stemming from Evergrande are controllable.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.