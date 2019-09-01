(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s subway operator said facilities at 32 of its stations were “severely damaged” as protesters and police clashed. Some of these locations may not open Monday.

The glass windows of station control rooms, ticket issuing machines, gates and security cameras were among items damaged over the weekend, according to MTR Corp., the train operator. Railway lines -- including those leading to the international airport and Disneyland -- were suspended after stones and steel bars were thrown on some tracks, it said in a statement Sunday.

“As the damage caused today was very severe, some of the stations may not be able to resume their operations tomorrow,” the company said in the statement, expressing its “anger” over the damage and harassment its staff faced.

Hong Kong protesters caused major disruptions to the airport Sunday, massing outside the building in an attempt to paralyze transport to and from the facility. In addition to MTR’s train cancellations, demonstrators blocked buses from leaving the airport terminal. Airport Authority Hong Kong obtained an injunction last month against people holding demonstrations there and a later one preventing them from blocking roads. MTR also said it may close stations or stop train services with little or no notice if fights break out.

