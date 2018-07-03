(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s top court ordered the city’s immigration department to grant married same-sex couples visas just as it does for heterosexuals after ruling in favor of an expatriate lesbian who applied for a visa to reside in the city with her wife.

Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal sided with the British citizen, known as QT, in the landmark case for LGBT rights, the South China Morning Post reported. The case was backed by banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc.

The decision means that the marriage status and civil union partnership of same-sex couples will be recognized in Hong Kong for the specific purpose of a dependent visa, the SCMP reported. Still, the city’s definition of marriage, between a man and a woman, remains unchanged.

Financial institutions and foreign chambers of commerce for years have lobbied the government to grant visas for spouses of expatriate gay staff so that they could attract talent to live and work in the financial hub. Hong Kong, which doesn’t recognize same-sex marriage, in 2016 began allowing same-sex spouses or civil partners of consular officials to stay in the city.

Judicial Review

The plaintiff, QT, entered a civil partnership in the U.K. with her spouse -- known as SS --months before the latter secured a job and they moved to the city in 2011. After being denied a dependent visa, QT turned to the court to file a judicial review against the director of immigration.

The case and a separate one involving a Hong Kong civil servant have thrown the focus recently on rights for same-sex spouses in the city.

In June the Court of Appeal overturned a decision in favor of granting the same-sex spouse of a Hong Kong civil servant the same benefits as those given to heterosexuals. The court found that the government had the right to protect “status of marriage” through its policy of spousal benefits for civil servants.

