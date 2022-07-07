(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s longest-serving market regulator Ashley Alder will unexpectedly leave the post to head the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, marking one of the highest-profile departures from the Asian financial hub.

Alder will take up the new role in January 2023, the Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement Friday.

Alder has been the SFC’s CEO since October 2011, during which he also became chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. His original term was due to end in September 2023.

“Ashley has been steadfast in his commitment and resolve in building a first-class regulatory framework with the highest standards to address the challenges and opportunities that Hong Kong face locally, regionally and globally,” SFC Chairman Tim Lui said in the statement.

A recruitment exercise for his successor will soon start, the SFC said.

Alder’s departure comes as the regulator faces an increasingly complex environment -- with a new listing regime for blank-check companies, the emergence of digital assets, and green finance initiatives. The city is seeking to lure more initial public offerings, especially from mainland Chinese companies as political tension makes it harder for those firms to raise money in the US.

Grappling with a brain drain due to emigration and job switches, the watchdog lost 12% of its employees last year, including 25% of its junior professional staff.

