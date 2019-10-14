(Bloomberg) -- Ashley Alder, chief executive officer of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission,​ will step down after his appointment expires in September of next year.

Alder announced his decision Monday in internal communications, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The government will begin a global search for Alder’s replacement, the people said.

Alder “has been at the helm of the SFC for eight years during which the organization has pursued a set of intensive policy and operational reforms to tackle market risks as well as setting itself as a tough, competent and effective market regulator,” the commission said in a statement. “The changes which have been put in place are now embedded and institutionalized and Mr. Alder believed it is the right time to hand over to new leadership.”

Since taking office in 2011, Alder has overseen the introduction of dual-class share listings and worked to clean up shell companies notorious for fraud and market manipulation. ​Also chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, Alder has become known for his hard-line stance, fining HSBC Holdings Plc a record HK$400 million ($51 million) over the sales of structured products linked to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in Hong Kong.

Alder also revamped the commission’s internal team structure, including the establishment of ICE -- Intermediaries, Corporates, Enforcement -- a cross-divisional working group intended to tackle corporate misconduct and protect investors. That put him at odds with much of the industry, with brokers adorning an image of his face with devil’s horns for a mass rally three years ago.

As economic ties between Hong Kong and mainland China increase, the commission’s next CEO will need to navigate political relations, and balance regulation with market innovation.

