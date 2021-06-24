(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s most senior security official is poised to take over the No. 2 spot in a cabinet reshuffle just days after he led the city’s push to shut down the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.

Secretary for Security John Lee will be promoted to chief secretary, replacing Matthew Cheung, who may be retiring, local media including Sing Tao Daily and the South China Morning Post reported. The move comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of Beijing imposing a sweeping national security law on the former British colony.

Lee was the most prominent Hong Kong official accusing the Apple Daily newspaper, which is owned by the now-jailed media tycoon and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, of violating the security law.

Police Commissioner Chris Tang will take over Lee’s position, the reports say. The moves could could come as soon as Friday, Sing Tao reported, pending final approval from the State Council, the Chinese government’s cabinet.

China has been moving steadily to stifle dissent in the former British colony since imposing the security legislation last year. This week Beijing effectively shuttered the city’s biggest critical newspaper as part of efforts to tighten its grip on the media scene, while the first trial under the national security law got started. Earlier this year it revamped the election system to curtail the opposition’s ability to participate in government.

Senior appointments are made at the recommendation of the Hong Kong government, but need final approval from the central government.

