(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Hong Kong’s relevance as China’s gateway to global markets is diminishing, according to Bloomberg Economics. Still, it retains a distinctive role as staging post for outbound investment, and source of equity and bond finance. As protests against the extradition bill continue to rage, erosion of the high standards of governance that underpin the island’s status as an international financial center would be a loss for both mainland China and the former colony.

To contact the staff on this story: Qian Wan (Economist) in Beijing at qwan18@bloomberg.net;Tom Orlik (Economist) in Washington at torlik4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net;Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.