(Bloomberg) -- Japan should consider setting up a special economic zone for global banking businesses now that Hong Kong is losing its appeal as a financial hub amid China’s crackdown, Japanese finance minister Taro Aso said.

“Hong Kong is in the process of greatly reducing or eroding its functions in international finance,” Aso told reporters in Tokyo. “We need to think about a lot of things, including setting up something like a special zone.”

Aso’s comments came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Monday said he wants to push ahead with efforts to build an international financial center in the country.

If Japan is going to attract more business in global finance, it needs to encourage more use of English, end the tradition of requiring documents to be physically stamped, and adjust various rules for foreign workers, Aso said.

“Doing this will of course help revitalize the Japanese market,” he said. “We’ve received orders to take action with a sense of speed.”

