(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong continued to grapple with its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, reporting a slew of new cases as authorities step up social-distancing measures.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 14 were classified as local and 5 as imported, according to the city’s health department on Wednesday. Though the number of local cases more than halved from Tuesday, that doesn’t include the 37 patients who had preliminary positive results for the virus today.

Of the confirmed local cases, authorities couldn’t trace how half of the people contracted the disease, raising the risk that the virus will continue to spread undetected.

Hong Kong’s strictest suite of social distancing measures went into effect on Wednesday as the government tries to keep the outbreak from spiraling out of control. Up until early this month, Hong Kong was widely seen globally as a model of success in containing the virus, with only 15 cases of local transmission from May through June.

The Asian financial hub’s struggles illustrate how the virus can roar back even stronger than the initial outbreak. For example, Australia’s second-largest city and several U.S. states have moved to re-impose lockdown restrictions as new waves of infection surge.

