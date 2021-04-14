(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is holding its first National Security Education Day following China’s imposition of sweeping national security legislation last year as part of the city’s efforts to revamp its school system after a wave of protests in 2019.

Schools across the city will hold activities Thursday including raising the Chinese flag and singing the Chinese national anthem to foster better understanding of national security, Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said in a recent statement.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend a launch ceremony at the city’s convention center. The event will also be attended by Zheng Yanxiong, head of the secretive agency China created to implement the controversial security law that was condemned by major western governments, and Major General Chen Daoxiang, head of the People’s Liberation Army garrison in the city.

The city’s Education Bureau distributed material with the slogan “Uphold National Security, Safeguard Our Homeland” to classrooms across the city. A bookmark handed out featured a list that included “Political Security, Homeland Security, Military Security,” as well as “Cultural Security” and “Overseas Interests Security.”

Hong Kong told schools in February to start using a more patriotic curriculum and advised teachers to report breaches of the national security law, a move aimed at instilling patriotism in children starting in kindergarten. Youngsters will be taught to memorize offenses under the law, including subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers.

Foreign governments, human rights groups, and local lawyers and activists have criticized the security law as a tool for Beijing to suppress any form of dissent in Hong Kong. The law’s implementation prompted several western governments -- including the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada -- to suspend extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.

Beijing has urged Hong Kong to eliminate the alleged “black hands” influencing its schools in June last year. China often used the “black hands” phrase during demonstrations in the city, accusing the U.S. and foreign forces of fomenting the sometimes-violent unrest.

China’s legislature established April 15 as National Security Education Day for the mainland in 2015.

