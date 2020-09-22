(Bloomberg) -- The wave of secondary listings in Hong Kong by Chinese firms seeking an escape from the potential of forced delistings from the U.S. is proving to be a great arbitrage trade.

For example, Yum China Holdings Inc. and Huazhu Group Ltd. have both priced their flotations at discounts to their U.S. share prices, giving hedge funds the opportunity to buy the Hong Kong offering while shorting the U.S. stock and profiting from the price difference.

Typically the discounts have been quite tight, averaging at 2.67% for the seven such listings that have made their way to Hong Kong since New York-traded Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. pioneered the so-called “homecoming” listing last November.

Drug developer Zai Lab Ltd. is set to price its offering at the tightest discount of them all: just 1% to its closing price in New York on Monday. This was made possible by the slide in U.S. stocks overnight.

Zai Lab’s U.S. listed shares fell 7.53% on Monday while express delivery giant ZTO Express Cayman Ltd. slipped 6.46%. ZTO Express has priced its Hong Kong share sale at a 2% discount to its Monday closing price in New York, sources familiar with the matter said.

It was a similar story for Huazhu Group Ltd. The listing priced at a tight 2% discount last week. Huazhu’s shares in Hong Kong rose almost 5% on their debut on Tuesday, shrugging off a report from short seller Bonitas. Their last price of HK$310.8 translated to a tiny 0.9% discount to their Monday closing price of $40.48 in New York. The opportunity for that arbitrage has mostly gone.

READ MORE: Hedge Funds Salivate Over Arbitrage Trade in Alibaba

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

Baozun Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $536m Pricing Sept. 23, listing Sept. 29 Citi, CMB International, Credit Suisse

JHBP (Genor Biopharma) Hong Kong stock exchange Pre-marketing Sep. 14-16 Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Jefferies

Everest Medicines Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $400m Pre-marketing from Sept. 21 Goldman Sachs, Bank of America

Joy Spreader Interactive Technology Hong Kong stock exchange Size $202m Listing Sept. 23 China Securities, China Merchants Securities, BOCOM International

Ming Yuan Cloud Hong Kong stock exchange Size $797m Listing Sept. 25 CICC, Citi

Zai Lab Hong Kong stock exchange Size $765m Pricing Sept. 22, listing Sept. 28 JPM, Goldman Sachs, Citi

ZTO Express Hong Kong stock exchange Size $1.26b Pricing Sept. 22, listing Sept. 29 Goldman Sachs

Neusoft Education Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $134m Pricing Sept. 22, listing Sept. 29 Citic Securities

Kioxia Tokyo stock exchange Size $2.9b Pricing expected Sept. 28, listing Oct. 6 Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Nomura, Bank of America

Big Hit Entertainment South Korea exchange Size up to $812m IPO pricing on Sept. 28, subscription from Oct. 5-6 NH Investment, Korea Investment, JPMorgan

Gland Pharmacy Ltd. India stock exchanges Filed July 10 Citi, Haitong, Nomura, Kotak

Computer Age Management Services BSE Size up to $304m Offer period from Sept. 21-23 Nomura, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI



More ECM transactions we are following:

The share sale by a unit of Thailand’s oldest conglomerate is set to test investors’ interest in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, as SCG Packaging Pcl rolls out its long-delayed initial public offering.

Drug developer Zai Lab Ltd. is telling prospective investors it plans to price its second listing in Hong Kong at HK$562 ($72.52) per share, putting it on track to raise about HK$5.9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.