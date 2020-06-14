(Bloomberg) -- Sweeping new national security laws being imposed on Hong Kong might not be retroactive, a Chinese official said, potentially limiting the scope of controversial legislation that’s currently being drafted in Beijing.

Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, made the comments Monday at an event in Shenzhen.

“It needs to be clarified that, even though there are differences in the Hong Kong and mainland legal systems, the principles used in the mainland with regard to criminal laws are not fundamentally different from those in Hong Kong,” Deng said. “They all include principles such as the laws will not be applied retrospectively, presumption of innocence, suspects and defendants will have right to defense.”

