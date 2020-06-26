(Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislative body will probably vote on a sweeping Hong Kong security law at its meeting starting Sunday, a senior official said, even as a new poll showed more than half of local residents oppose the legislation.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee was “very likely” to pass the legislation before the scheduled conclusion of its session Tuesday, Maria Tam, the vice chairwoman of a committee responsible for Hong Kong law, told Radio Television Hong Kong. While the measure wasn’t yet on the NPC Standing Committee’s agenda, the body took up a similar discussion at the last minute last week.

“Whether it would be ready before the meeting this weekend, we will only know when we arrive in Beijing,” said Tam, a veteran member of the city’s pro-China establishment. “But it’s very likely it will be passed at this session.”

Beijing announced surprise plans in late May to impose the legislation on Hong Kong to criminalize subversion, sedition, secession and collusion with foreign forces following an unprecedented wave of protests last year. If the law passes during this NPC session, it could come into effect in time for the July 1 anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Foreign governments and business groups have warned that the legislation and the decision to bypass Hong Kong’s elected legislature could jeopardize the city’s status as an Asian financial center. Details released by state media last week showed that Beijing planned to set up a local intelligence bureau, take control of some sensitive cases and remove the court’s ability to select judges on security matters.

Majority Opposed

Some 56% of residents oppose the legislation, according to a Reuters/Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute poll released Friday. The poll found 34% supported the move while another 9% were uncertain.

The same poll found slipping support for Hong Kong’s protest movement, which organized numerous demonstrations to stop extradition legislation last year before morphing into a broader pro-democracy campaign. While initial marches were large and peaceful, they turned increasingly violent as radical protesters were challenged by a more assertive police force.

The protest movement had support of 51% of residents, compared with 59% in December, the poll found. The share of those who opposed the protests had increased five percentage points to 35% during the same time period.

