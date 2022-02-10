(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will send a delegation to Shenzhen this weekend to try to secure personnel from the mainland to triple its testing capacity and to request another temporary isolation facility to tackle its latest outbreak, news site HK01 reported.

At least six auto plants around the U.S.-Canada border temporarily halted work as the impact from a protest blocking truck traffic ripples through both nations’ economies. The border city of Windsor, Ontario is seeking a court injunction to end the protest, setting the stage for a potential confrontation with demonstrators, while law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. are bracing for the possibility that a trucker protest could spread this Super Bowl weekend.

Novavax Inc. said it will ask global regulators to clear the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine for use in teens ages 12 to 17 after a trial showed it prevented symptomatic cases.

China May Delay Lifting H.K. Quarantine: BI (7:03 a.m. HK)

China may further delay lifting quarantine for residents returning from Hong Kong amid Covid-19 outbreaks on both sides of the border, capping visitors to the city in 2022 at 6% of pre-pandemic levels, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim. Hong Kong retail sales could rise 3.5% year-over-year if more tourists were allowed to enter the city without quarantine over 2022.

U.S. to Pay Lilly $720 Million for New Covid Drug (6:50 a.m. HK)

The U.S. struck a $720 million deal with Eli Lilly & Co. for supplies of an experimental Covid drug that appears to fight the omicron variant.

Under the agreement, Lilly will provide the Department of Health and Human Services with 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody under U.S. regulatory review for treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid in certain high-risk patients.

H.K. Seeks China’s Help on Testing, Hospital: HK01 (6:45 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong officials will visit Shenzhen this weekend to request help in tackling its latest outbreak, HK01 reported, citing people it didn’t identify. The Hong Kong government will seek to secure personnel from the mainland to boost the city’s testing capacity to at least 600,000 a day from the current 200,000, the news site said.

Hong Kong will also request to build another makeshift isolation and medical facility and move all preliminary positive cases -- who are currently isolated at home -- to the new venue as soon as possible, the report said. Hong Kong’s existing makeshift isolation facility in AsiaWorld-Expo is full, partly due to groups of elderly home residents being isolated to avoid cluster outbreaks in nursing homes.

The city announced its first coronavirus deaths in five months on Wednesday, and new daily cases are now around 1,000. Researchers from the University of Hong Kong have said that nearly 1,000 residents may die by mid-June if there aren’t changes to social distancing rules.

Canadian Border City Seeks to Oust Truckers (5:29 p.m. NY)

The city of Windsor, Ontario, is seeking a court injunction to end the protest that has blocked freight traffic on the Ambassador Bridge for nearly 72 hours, setting the stage for a potential confrontation with demonstrators.

A provincial court will hear the application at 12 p.m. New York time Friday, a city spokesperson said. A court order would clear the path for police to make arrests or tow vehicles to clear the streets, if necessary, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

The legal move comes as protesters are digging in at the base of the bridge that connects Windsor with Detroit. Police have tried to persuade them to move to an area that doesn’t block traffic, to no avail, Dilkens said in an interview.

Novavax Seeks to Clear Shot for Teens (4:14 p.m. NY)

Novavax Inc. said it will ask global regulators to clear the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine for use in teens ages 12 to 17 after a trial showed it prevented symptomatic cases.

The vaccine was 80% effective in a late-stage trial involving 2,247 adolescents in which it mainly faced the delta strain, Novavax said Thursday in a statement. There were no significant safety concerns, and the drugmaker said it will file this quarter with global regulators for authorization.

Australia Recommends Three Doses (4:05 p.m. NY)

Australia’s immunization advisory body has recommended three doses of vaccine be required for people aged 16 and over to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

People should not be considered up-to-date with their vaccinations if they have not received a booster within six months of their second dose of vaccine, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said in its clinical advice, updated on Thursday. The application of the advice was up to governments and private entities, it said.

People who have had Covid-19 can defer their next dose for as long as four months after infection, down from ATAGI’s previous recommendation of six months. Boosters are not recommended for people aged 5 to 15, it said.

Oscar-Goers Don’t Need Vaccinations: Report (2:48 p.m. NY)

People attending this year’s Academy Awards ceremony won’t be required to show proof of vaccination, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Attendees will only have to show a negative PCR or antigen test on the day of the ceremony, March 27, according to the report, which didn’t cite a source for the information.

Nevada Drops Public Mask Rule (2:09 p.m. NY)

Nevada will no longer require masks in public, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday. Earlier this week, other states with Democratic governors, including New York, New Jersey and Illinois, announced an easing of masking rules as the surge of infections caused by the omicron variant subsides.

The Nevada decision includes students and teachers, though Sisolak said that local schools, along with businesses, may make their own rules. Masking guidance for hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care facilities will be overseen by the state’s health department, he said.

U.S. Braces for Spread of Trucker Protest (1:39 p.m. NY)

Federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. are bracing for the possibility of a protest by truckers that could begin this weekend and carry into March, potentially including a cross-country caravan and disruptions to cities and major transportation routes.

While it’s still not clear how serious the threat is, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned law-enforcement agencies that protests could begin Feb. 13 when the Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles and arrive in the nation’s capital in early March. Truckers could time their protests to coincide with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Speech on March 1, according to a DHS alert.

Auto Plants Stalled Amid Canada Protest (10:50 a.m. NY)

At least six auto plants around the U.S.-Canada border have temporarily halted work as the impact from a protest blocking truck traffic into Detroit begins rippling through both nations’ economies.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will idle three plants in Ontario due to parts shortages caused by the bridge blockade. General Motors Co. canceled the evening shift Wednesday and Thursday’s day shift at an SUV factory in Lansing, Michigan. Ford Motor Co. shut down an engine plant and cut the schedule at an assembly plant, both in Ontario, while Stellantis NV canceled shifts Wednesday night at multiple facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

The situation is getting worse with traffic now restricted going from Canada into the U.S.

Finland Limits Testing and Tracing (10:22 a.m. NY)

Finland will end testing and contact tracing for the majority of the population, leaving it up to people to test at home and isolate on their own when they have contracted the virus.

Testing and contact tracing will focus more on high-risk groups, pregnant women, health-care and social workers, according to a statement on Thursday.

Prince Charles Tests Positive (8:10 a.m. NY)

The Prince of Wales is self-isolating. It is the second time heir to the throne Charles, 73, has contracted coronavirus, after he fell ill with the virus in 2020, the Press Association reported.

Hybrid Immunity On The Way (8:08 a.m. NY)

Third vaccine shots, and hybrid immunity, which consists of a vaccination plus an infection, may be the sole way of easing the global health burden, aside from zero-Covid strategies, Bloomberg analyst Sam Fazeli wrote.

There’s a high likelihood of infected vaccinated people in general being able to deal with most future variants, Fazeli said.

AstraZeneca Plans to Build Vaccines Unit (8 a.m. NY)

AstraZeneca Plc plans to expand a new unit focused on vaccines and immune therapies rather than sell it or spin it off, Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview.

The business has been in the spotlight since the U.K. drugmaker in November announced its creation to focus on its Covid-19 shot, antibody combination and products targeting respiratory infections.

“We are planning to build this division, not to sell it or spin it off,” Soriot told Bloomberg Television after the company said it expects sales to rise this year on growth in cancer medicines and its Covid treatment, Evusheld.

Convoy Targets Paris (6:10 a.m. NY)

Protesters against France’s vaccine mandates aim to use their vehicles to block roads in Paris beginning Friday. Police issued an order banning the demonstration from Friday to Monday, citing the risk of “disturbing the public order.” The protesters plan to continue on to Brussels on Monday.

