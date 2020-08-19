(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is seeing a fall in the proportion of infections with unknown origins, boosting hopes that stringent city-wide containment measures can be eased.

The share of local cases with untraceable origins has fallen to the lowest level since the current virus wave -- the city’s worst outbreak ever -- started. In the past five days, such cases have not crossed the 35% mark, down from the peak of about 60% in mid-July when the virus were quietly spreading in the community. More than two-thirds of the Hong Kong’s 4,560 reported cases have emerged since July.

These infections, where patients cannot be linked to other confirmed infections or existing outbreaks, indicate hidden chains of transmission. A high proportion of such cases forces public health authorities to take blunt and broad action such as shutting down entire cities as they race to stamp out the stealthy novel pathogen.

A falling share of untraceable cases in Hong Kong signifies that recent social distancing measures have been effective in slowing transmission. New overall infections have also dropped to less than 100 local cases for over two weeks.

Still, the government is projecting caution. “There is no room for complacency in epidemic control,” a spokesman for the Food and Health Bureau said in the statement Monday, warning that the third wave of infections is declining much slower than the second, despite more stringent border and social-distancing controls.

