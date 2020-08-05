(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported fewer than 100 local coronavirus cases for the third straight day, as the city’s worst outbreak shows signs of abating under tightened restrictions.

The Asian financial hub added a total of 82 local infections on Wednesday, according to data from the city’s health department. Thirty-three were unlinked to previous cases. The results come after Hong Kong reported 75 local cases on Tuesday and 80 on Monday.

While the situation in Hong Kong isn’t yet under control, the lower numbers are a reprieve after local cases topped 100 in 11 of the previous 12 days. Hong Kong is battling a fierce resurgence that’s straining its health-care infrastructure and testing capacity, with isolation beds and wards in public hospitals nearing their limits.

The death toll in Hong Kong has also jumped, with fatalities now at 42 as the new wave infects older people compared to previous outbreaks. Two weeks ago, there were only 10 fatalities.

Officials in the former British colony imposed their strictest measures yet last month in an effort to control the outbreak, including banning gatherings of more than two people and requiring mask wearing at all public venues, both indoors and outdoors. The measures were extended Monday for another week, to Aug. 11.

Authorities in Hong Kong are also working to ramp up the city’s testing and hospital capacity. After opening two community isolation centers that can each host 350 and 500 patients with mild symptoms, the government is studying where and how to open more makeshift hospitals when needed.

China is offering assistance, aiming to help boost Hong Kong’s coronavirus testing capacity to as many as 200,000 samples daily -- 20 times its current ability. More details of testing are expected to be announced in the coming two weeks, local media reported, citing the city’s lawmaker Cheung Kwok-kwan.

The mainland-sponsored testing push has fanned suspicions that authorities will collect DNA samples from residents, which the Hong Kong government denied Monday, saying that the claims are unfounded and that test samples will not be transported to the mainland.

“The Hong Kong government should decide the length of its coronavirus testing program based on its organizational ability and public cooperation,” said Jiao Yahui, a National Health Commission official, at a briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. The central government will “provide fast and full assistance when Hong Kong requests help,” she said.

