(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong may enact plans to mass test its residents as infections ease, the city’s leader said.

“During that period, once the pandemic eases to a certain level, we would look to identify the remaining cases in the community and curb the transmission chain,” Carrie Lam said in a press briefing on Wednesday. “By then universal testing would be a feasible option.”

Lam also said reopening the border with mainland China remained a top priority, but there is no timetable to reopen. Talks with mainland authorities will resume once conditions permit, she said.

Lam on Monday said the government was putting the universal testing plan was on hold. Officials have shifted their focus to protecting the elderly and protecting the city’s status as a financial hub by rolling back some Covid-Zero measures. The city is ending a ban on flights from certain countries, halving hotel quarantine for arrivals, while social distancing measures will be reduced in phases.

