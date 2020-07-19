(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong set a single-day record on Sunday with more than 100 new coronavirus infections, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified medical sources.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to hold a press conference in the afternoon, the newspaper said. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said on television that social-distancing measures were likely to remain in place, the Post said.

The latest virus outbreak in the Asian financial hub has exceeded the magnitude of its previous waves, a sign the worst may be yet to come in the pandemic. The resurgence in Hong Kong has been aggressive after a period that saw residents return to normal life.

Four employees of an eye center have preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, the Post reported. One of the employees had been taking patients’ temperatures, the newspaper reported, citing health officials.

Hong Kong had 64 more confirmed cases on Saturday, four of them involving people who had traveled abroad, according to the Center for Health Protection.

